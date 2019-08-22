Cobb County Police are now saying the deaths of three people found in a townhome Wednesday is a murder-suicide, in which a 58-year-old mother killed her 20-year-old daughter and 24-year-old son.

Three people were first found dead inside the residence at 3206 Nobilty Way on Wednesday around 6 p.m.

Police said 20-year-old Erin Edwards and 24-year-old Chris Edwards died of gunshot wounds, and 58-year-old Marsha Edwards died of "an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound."

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

RELATED: 2 women, 1 man found dead in Cobb County townhome

In a statement, a public affairs specialist confirmed Dr. Christopher Edwards is the father of Erin Edwards and Chris Edwards and the ex-husband of Marsha Edwards.

Facebook

"Dr. Christopher Edwards learned Wednesday of the death of his former wife, Dr. Marsha Edwards, and his two adult children, Christopher Edwards, Jr. and Erin Edwards," the statement said. "Dr. Edwards, his extended family and friends are in a state of grief and shock, and privacy of the family is paramount as arrangements are being made."

Dr. Edwards is the chairman of the board of commissioners for the Atlanta Housing Authority.

Chris Edwards, the son, was a digital content manager for the City of Atlanta and worked in the Mayor's Office of Entertainment.

Erin Edwards, the daughter, was a student at Boston University and interned this summer at WNBC in New York.

The mother and two children recently attended the National Association of Black Journalists annual conference in Miami.

On Twitter, NABJ President Dorothy M. Tucker issued a statement: "The #NABJ family has lost three of our own. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Marsha Edwards, Christopher Edwards II and Erin Edwards. This tragedy has claimed the lives of three members, but touches countless more."