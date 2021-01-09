Police said William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. died after another student shot him at Mount Tabor High School on Wednesday.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teen accused of shooting and killing a student at Mount Tabor High School Wednesday was arrested after an hours-long search, the Forsyth County Sheriff's office said.

"The suspect from the shooting at Mt. Tabor High School was taken into custody without incident," The city of Winston-Salem Police Department tweeted. "The investigation is still ongoing, and we will release more information as appropriate."

Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough identified the student who was shot to death as 15-year-old William Chavis Renard Miller Jr. He said Miller died from his injuries at Baptist Hospital. Kimbrough said he cried with Shannon, Miller's mother, while at the hospital.

"I don't know the grief of losing a child. I don't even know how to fathom," Kimbrough said.

No other students were shot. Police don't know the shooter's motive.

The shooting happened around noon. Mount Tabor immediately went on lockdown as several law enforcement agencies worked to get students out of the school and reunited with their parents.

Meanwhile, police went on an hours-long search for the suspect.

Parents gathered in the parking lot at the Harris Teeter on North Peace Haven Road. From there, police instructed them to go to an undisclosed location to pick up their children.

While parents were waiting at Harris Teeter, investigators said a 'disturbance' happened near the store. Officers swarmed toward the back of the store with guns drawn. Authorities first reported shots were fired after a sighting of the suspect. They later said there was no shooting - only a disturbance in the area.

As the search continued for the shooter, parents reunited with their children.

Holly Whittington has a daughter who goes to the school.

"She's OK, but yeah, she's scared," Whittington shared with WFMY News 2. "She said police came in with dogs and made them all stick their hands in the air, and they all huddled in the dark in the corner because they didn't know where the shooter was."

Police said several nearby schools were placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, but no incidents were reported at any other schools.

The dismissal process at several surrounding schools took a bit longer as some schools offered their buses to help with assisting the situation at Mount Tabor High School.

This is the second shooting at a school in North Carolina within the same week. Gov. Roy Cooper shared a message on Twitter, saying the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide support in the Mount Tabor investigation as needed.

Mount Tabor High School will be closed Thursday. Counselors and the WS/FCS Crisis Team will be available at an offsite location for parents, students, and staff of Mount Tabor.

“Today was a traumatic day for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, and one that will not soon be forgotten,” Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools wrote in a news release.

WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus extended her sympathy and prayers to Miller’s family, and to all students, staff and parents at Mount Tabor.

“I want to thank parents across the district for their patience and understanding during our preventative lockdowns, which were done out of an abundance of caution and to assist our law enforcement partners with their investigation,” McManus said. “I know how awful it must have been to be separated from your children during this incident, and I am sure that you held your children tighter when they arrived home this afternoon.”

She said parents, students and staff had to endure the “unthinkable.”

“Please know the entire district is with you,” McManus said.

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

