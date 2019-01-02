BRADENTON, Fla. — A 14-year-old boy took prescription drugs to his Bradenton school and gave it to classmates, making them sick, Manatee County deputies said.

On Friday morning, the boy allegedly gave the drugs to four of his classmates at Horizons Academy. Three students all were taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital, but none of them were in a life-threatening condition, deputies said.

The student who took the most of the drug had to be administered Narcan at the hospital.

The fourth student was treated at the school by EMS and the school nurse.

Deputies said the boy who took the drugs to school got the drugs from his home. He remains in the hospital and is expected to be charged with distribution of a controlled substance.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.