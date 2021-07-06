Murder suspect arrested in South Carolina 4 days before unidentified body found in Hancock County

According to an incident report, officers locked up Christopher Demmon in Aiken County, South Carolina on June 1 for public disorderly conduct.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — There are still many unanswered questions in the investigation of an unidentified body found in Hancock County on Friday. But here's what we know so far.

Around 7 p.m., Hancock County received a call about a dead person in the yard of a home on Main Street in Devereux.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its agents were called in for a homicide investigation around 7:30 Friday evening.

By Saturday, the GBI issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Christopher Demmon. He is charged with malice murder in connection to the death.

"I was like, 'Oh, my God. A small town like we are in, we would never, I would never think something like that would happen.' We're used to seeing something like this on TV, but not this close to our community," said Tequilla Cummings, assistant manager at the Dollar General near the home.

Cummings says investigators pulled surveillance video at the store of Demmon after she says investigators found Dollar General items at the home.

"He came in maybe four, five times a week. I mean he was a regular customer," Cummings said.

According to an incident report, officers locked up Demmon in Aiken County, South Carolina Tuesday, June 1 for public disorderly conduct.

A deputy says in the report that Demmon blocked both lanes of a roadway and that his "erratic behavior, statements, and body language to be indicators of narcotics use."

He's still in jail on that arrest, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

Four days after Demmon's arrest in South Carolina, the unidentified body was found in Hancock County. The GBI says, based on the preliminary investigation, they believe Demmon sometimes lived in that home on Main Street.

The GBI says Demmon will be transported from South Carolina to Hancock County.

GBI Special Agent-in-Charge Mary Chandler says the autopsy of the victim will likely happen Tuesday.