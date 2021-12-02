Seven months after the investigation began, law enforcement arrested Henry Albritton hundreds of miles away from Macon-Bibb County

MACON, Ga. — Seven months after the investigation began, the search for a man wanted in a deadly gas station shooting has finally come to an end in West Virginia, roughly 500 miles away from where the investigation started.

20 year-old Henry Albritton was wanted in connection to the death of Nadia Andrews, a mother from Macon.

Bibb County Sheriff's office says 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was sitting in her car in a gas station on Montpelier Avenue when she was shot on July 29. In December, investigators said they were looking for 20-year-old Henry Albritton in connection to her death.

Since Andrews' death, her family says they've been hoping to get justice for Nadia. Her family says they are one step closer to it as authorities arrested Nadia's suspected killer hundreds of miles away.

"It's a big relief, a great joy in our hearts. We're just grateful," said Mia Andrews, Nadia's mother. Andrews says it's been difficult over the past several months waiting for answers and for a suspect to be arrested.

The Bibb County Sheriff's office says 20-year-old Henry Albritton, the murder suspect, was arrested in Beckley, West Virginia Wednesday night.

According to the Beckley Police Department, two officers stopped a taxi for a traffic violation around 11 p.m. While speaking with the people inside, officers smelled marijuana. They later found a slew of drugs-- from meth to cocaine --along with at least one stolen gun.

Albritton was one of the passengers in the taxi. The press release says he gave police a fake ID. However, fingerprints revealed his true identity and that he was wanted for murder in Bibb County.

"I took out a warrant on Mr. Albritton a few months back based on evidence linking him to the case," Hall said.

Lead Investigator Deandre Hall says this is the first time he's heard of Albritton's whereabouts since he attempted to reach out for questioning about Nadia Andrew's death.

"Pretty much appeared he had been a flight risk," Hall said.

Nadia's sister, Myia Jackson-Johnson, says she hopes her sister's suspected killer realizes behind bars what they've taken from her family, including Nadia's two young daughters.

"I hope he really just sits and thinks about the life he took," Jackson-Johnson said.

Both Nadia's mother and sister echoed what they said back when we spoke to them in August, demanding an end to gun violence.

"Our life is a gift from God. It is not for us to take. It's for when God is ready to bring us home," Andrews said