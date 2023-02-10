Naked man leads deputies on chase in Macon in stolen privately owned ambulance

The man was seen doing burnouts on Mercer University Drive in the ambulance. He was arrested after trying to escape on foot on Eisenhower.

MACON, Ga. — A naked man in an ambulance under the influence of narcotics lead deputies on a chase in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say Bradley Jermaine Baker stole a privately owned ambulance from a home on Pharr Avenue in Macon on Thursday night from a man that Baker was employed as a painter for.

Baker was seen driving aggressively and without headlights near Mercer University Drive. He was also doing burnouts in a parking lot.

Deputies engaged in a short vehicle pursuit that ended after Baker tried to escape on foot on Eisenhower Parkway.