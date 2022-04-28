Crime victims have rights. Here's how Georgia is bringing awareness to them.

By registering and filling out forms like a Victim Impact Statement or going through a Victim Impact Session, survivors can have more influence in cases.

ATLANTA — Earlier this week Gov. Brian Kemp signed a proclamation recognizing the week of April 26 through 30 as Georgia’s Crime Victims’ Rights Week.

This year’s theme is Rights, Access and Equity for all Victims, and with this proclamation, the Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles is celebrating by bringing awareness to the various resources available to victims through their Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS).

“Our victim services division is second to no other in its support of Georgia crime victims,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard in a press release. “Registered crime victims can receive assistance through many programs.”

One of them is the 24/7 Victim Information Program (V.I.P.). Through V.I.P., survivors can register with GOVS by completing a Crime Victim Notification Request or a Victim Impact Statement. This program can then provide victims with extensive information about their offenders and will notify them if their offender has possible changes in their parole or custody status.

State Board of Paroles’ Public Information Officer, Steve Hayes encourages all survivors of crime to get registered because it allows them to be a part of the process.

“It's important for crime victims to know that they have a voice in the parole process. But without them being registered with our state office, the Georgia Office of Victim Services, we don't know who they are, and therefore we cannot provide them with information,” Hayes said.

He said many people choose not to get registered for various reasons.

“Sometimes at the conviction level post-conviction, a victim may put the crime out of their mind and want to put it behind them, at least for a short term,” Hayes stated.

However, by registering and filling out forms like a Victim Impact Statement or going through a Victim Impact Session, survivors can have more influence because they allow the parole board to be fully informed about how all victims were affected in the case.

In addition to the V.I.P. program, GOVS also hosts a number of events throughout the year to support and inform crime survivors about their rights.

This week, these events included an annual self-defense training program, the Crime Victims Advocacy Council Annual Memorial Service, a domestic violence and human trafficking training and awareness event and more.

Next month, they will also host a three-day training session for crime victims with appearances from various District Attorneys from Victim/Witness Assistance Programs across Georgia.

Hayes said that this session will make crime survivors aware of the Georgia Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights and the laws that protect them while also determining the gaps in the system that allows victims to “fall through the cracks” to where they are unaware of services.

Currently registered survivors have access to multiple services outside of V.I.P., one of them being the Victim Offender Dialogue (VOD). This gives victims of violent crimes the opportunity to have a structured, one-on-one meeting with their offenders. However, it requires lengthy preparation with a facilitator before moving to the meeting phase.

Hayes wants all victims to have full access to all of these services.

"We want to make sure that we get the word out, and make sure that the victims know that the services are available to them and that they can follow an offender through the parole process to make sure that the board understands the viewpoint of the victim," he said.