Report: Children made up more than half of human trafficking victims identified last year

Iowa had five new criminal human trafficking cases last year, two more than the national average.

IOWA, USA — When you think about human trafficking cases, you may think of dramatic kidnapping scenes. However, experts say that's typically not the case.



"I actually don't know if we have one case in our database, that's a case of this cold kidnapping off the street of a random person," said Human Trafficking Institute Associate Legal Counsel Alyssa Currier Wheeler.

Wheeler said it's more common for traffickers to know their victims, and capitalize on their trust.

"Nationwide, 53% of the victims identified were children," said Currier Wheeler.

Wheeler added this figure may be due to the tactics law enforcement use to rescue those caught up in the criminal system.

"This is only looking at those that law enforcement happened to identify. And a lot of the tactics and practices that law enforcement use are what cause more children to be identified there," Wheeler said. "They're proactively looking for child victims, and there's nothing wrong with that. But that just means that maybe some adult victims, it may be an under-representation of adult victims if you're talking about [the] prevalence of trafficking."

HTI research shows traffickers also typically target those with drug or alcohol addictions, runaways, homeless, and those with undocumented immigration status. While traffickers can find their victims in a variety of settings, data shows it primarily happens online.



"We do see the internet involved in these cases, and a lot of different ways," said Wheeler. "You see defendants meeting their victims that way. You see traffickers using the internet to advertise their victims to potential customers."

HTI says 59% of online victim recruitment is happening on Facebook. This is why experts urge parents to be vigilant and keep up with who their child is talking to.

"It can be really easy I think for kids to just even not even pick up on things that would be really obvious to us as adults and us who've grown up with social media," said Wheeler. "And can tell kind of what's real and what's not."

If you'd like to look at some of the specific figures for Iowa, click here. The national report can be found here.