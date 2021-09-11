New photos of suspect in Henry County police officer shooting death released

Police say the images are from the officer's body camera when he was responding to a domestic dispute, just moments before he was shot.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — New photos of the man accused of shooting a Henry County Police Officer last week have been released.

The images are from Officer Paramhans Desai's body camera just moments before he was shot Thursday, according to the Henry County Police Department.

The 38-year-old husband and father of two was reportedly responding to a domestic dispute in McDonough on Floresta Drive off of Keys Ferry Road when it happened. He was in critical condition for days before he died with his family by his side Monday, police said.

Jordan Jackson, who is pictured in the new photos, is accused of being a suspect in connection to the deadly incident. There is currently a manhunt underway for the 22-year-old, and a $60,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

He is described as standing around 5-foot 8-inches and weighing about 165 pounds. Police said Jackson could be driving a 2016 white Honda Civic with Georgia license plate RXF0384.

Community members say Desai was described Desai is a man who truly loved his job. A 17-year veteran, Desai was known as an officer who talked to everyone the same way, whether he was going to arrest them or help them.

The Henry County Police said donations to Desai's family came be made through the “Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund." The Ralph Easterwood Angel Wings for Warriors Benevolence Fund is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organized for the sole purpose of helping the families of sworn, non-sworn and civilian employees, of all first responders.