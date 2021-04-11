Police say Georgia actor may have been meeting date when shot in the head, killed in 2018

Keenan Carter was likely meeting an online date when he was killed three years ago, investigators say.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — An aspiring actor and Georgia native was likely on his way to meet a date when he was shot and killed three years ago, investigators announced on Thursday.

Detectives with the South Fulton Police Department released the new lead while calling on the public to help solve the cold case surrounding the death of Keenan Carter.

Carter's body was found on Oct. 3, 2018 near his vehicle in a field at the end of Connell Road. Investigators said the 33-year-old was shot in the head.

Carter was from College Park and moved to Los Angeles. He came to the Atlanta area shortly before his death to pursue acting opportunities, according to police.

"It is believed that Carter may have met someone on a dating site and decided to meet this person where he was later found deceased," Detective Nikita Moss said in a statement.

Investigators have not released any suspect information.