Man shoots son, barricades self inside home before SWAT takes him in custody

NEWNAN, Ga. — Police are now saying a person is in custody after a shooting and hours-long standoff in a Newnan community on Monday night.
A spokesperson for Newnan Police said that officers were called to Stonebridge Crossing in the Stonebridge neighborhood on Monday around 7 p.m to reports of shots fired.
They arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.
Police determined that his 48-year father shot him and that he was barricaded inside their home. Around midnight, witnesses saw SWAT officers rush into the home.
Authorities later confirmed that they had taken the suspect into custody around 11:45 p.m.
Officials said, during the arrest, as the suspect was walking backwards towards officers, he made a quick movement to his waistband, prompting a Coweta County Sheriff’s Office deputy to fire his shotgun. He was struck in the leg, according to Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Both men were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where they are said to be in critical, but stable condition.
Police said the suspect is facing aggravated assault charges.
The Stonebridge neighborhood is located on the northeastern side of Newnan and off of Lower Fayetteville Road not far from a shopping area.