PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — A Newport man has been charged with murdering his 3-month-old daughter, according to a release by Pennsylvania State Police.

Yesterday night, police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Newport Road in Miller Township at about 8:57 p.m. after being notified that a dead three-month-old child was brought to Holy Spirit Hospital by her parents.

During the investigation, signs of trauma were discovered on the girl's body, indicating that the child was physically assaulted prior to her death, police say.

Bronson David Miller, 23, the father of the child, was interviewed and he told troopers that while watching the child he became frustrated due to her crying and having a messy diaper.

He then assaulted and suffocated the child, according to the release.

Miller was charged with first degree murder and is awaiting preliminary arraignment.

