Newton County deputies warning residents not to approach their cars if counterfeit money spotted under wipers

Deputies said they aren't sure what the motive behind this is.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Newton County deputies are warning people not to immediately approach their cars if they see money randomly placed underneath their windshield wipers.

In a social media post Saturday, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said they have received several reports of residents finding counterfeit money under the wipers on their vehicles parked in the driveway.

"The counterfeit money will appear to look authentic, and may even feel authentic," deputies said.

Right now, deputies said they aren't sure what the motive behind this is, but they're urging people to call authorities if they see fake money on their cars.

"Instead, call 911 and report suspicious activity. Stay Safe!" the sheriff's office wrote.