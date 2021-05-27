NFL star Janoris Jenkins' luxury car stolen at Atlanta airport

Jenkins shared on social media that his Rolls-Royce had been stolen while the vehicle was parked at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a car theft at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport where NFL star Janoris Jenkins said his luxury vehicle was stolen.

The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30pm. Officers responded to 6011 South Terminal Parkway, near the airport's South Economy Lot, in reference to a stolen vehicle.

According to preliminary details from police, Jenkins said he parked his 2016 Rolls-Royce in the lot before boarding a flight on May 5.

He told the police when he returned May 27, his vehicle was gone. Officers immediately placed a lookout on the vehicle and updated its status to stolen.

Wednesday evening, Jenkins shared on social media that his Rolls-Royce had been stolen, and he's looking for answers from the airport.

“I must say you can’t even trust the system they have. But I’ll need a brand new one off the lot zero miles within a week,” he wrote.

Atlanta Police are asking anyone with information about the car theft to contact them.

Auto thefts - which include carjacking - are up about 47 percent from this time last year in the city of Atlanta.

Authorities are urging residents not to leave their vehicles running.

"Any time you stop your vehicle and you leave your vehicle for just a split second, please turn your vehicle off and take your keys with you and secure your vehicle," Lt. Dorian Graham said. "We're having far too many vehicles stolen because we are leaving our vehicles running."

Police have not released information in regards to a suspect responsible for the theft. Officials said they are reviewing surveillance video.