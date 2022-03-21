NFL star Demaryius Thomas' stolen items case highlights high value of sports memorabilia

Roswell police are looking into how memorabilia got stolen from the home of late football great Demaryius Thomas.

MACON, Ga. — Roswell police are continuing to look into how memorabilia got stolen from the home of late football great Demaryius Thomas.

Thomas died in December, but on March 13, police arrested several people who were partying at his vacant home. Three days later, his family checked the house and found items missing, such as shoes, seven to eight guns, and a signed Tom Brady jersey.

"Tom Brady's autographed memorabilia have been researched, at even this morning, is looking like they could be anywhere from $1,800 to as much as $3,500," Howard Reed, the owner of Howard's Pawn Shop, said.

Reed says a signed jersey by Thomas with a certification of authenticity runs at about $200 to $250, but in some cases, could be worth more.

"One of his game-worn jerseys found that at auction, it brought over $1,800. It was certified that he wore it in a game," Reed said.

More items missing from Thomas' home included thousands of dollars in cash, an oxygen chamber, and an ESPN ESPY award.

Howard says Thomas' ESPY award could range from $1,500-$2,000, but the much higher prices you'll see, "Most of that is driven by people that are ultimately are Hall of Famers. Then, the other part of that is regionally some people would do better here."

Tim Lupo, spokesman for Roswell police, says some of the items stolen have more sentimental value, than their cash worth.

"We are in contact with individuals who have reported having purchased some resold memorabilia," Lupo said.

Thomas was a wide receiver at West Laurens High School and at Georgia Tech. He spent a majority of his career playing for the Denver Broncos before he went to play for the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

The investigation is still ongoing.

On social media, members of the Demaryius "BayBay" Thomas FUNdamentals Camp found out people were selling his items online.