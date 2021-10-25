Mother, boyfriend released after 3 children found alone in apartment with siblings' remains

CPS is seeking emergecny custody of the three children and said there was no active investigation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — As of Monday morning, there are no new developments in the case involving three children who were left alone in a west Harris County apartment for months with their siblings' remains.

Sunday night, investigators located the mother of the children and her boyfriend. They were detained and questioned throughout the night but later released. No charges were filed, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Child Protective Services said Monday they're seeking emergency custody of the three children. The agency also said there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were found.

Below is the statement CPS released to KHOU 11 News:

"To ensure the safety of the children, the Department of Family and Protective Services is seeking emergency custody of the three boys. Child Protective Services does have history with the family, but there was no active CPS investigation at the time the children were discovered alone in their apartment."

There are no new developments this morning regarding the scene on Green Crest. Mother and her boyfriend were located, interviewed and released. CPS is assisting with the children. Our investigation remains on-going. No charges have been filed. #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 25, 2021

Sunday at about 3:15 p.m., Harris County Sheriff deputies received a disturbing phone call from a 15-year-old boy who said he and his two younger siblings have been living alone in an apartment for months with their 9-year-old sibling who has been dead for about a year.

When deputies arrived at the apartment in the 3500 block of Green Crest they found the three brothers along with skeletal remains in another room. Deputies said the remains appeared consistent with the age provided by the 15-year-old.

The two younger siblings appeared to be malnourished and showed signs of physical injury, according to investigators. They, along with their 15-year-old sibling, were taken to a nearby hospital to be treated.

CLICK HERE to watch Sunday's update from Sheriff Gonzalez.

KHOU 11 News has learned that the children's mother and others would occasionally bring the children food, but officials said it appears, for the most part, they were left to fend for themselves.

The cause of death of the deceased child will be determined by a medical examiner.

Sheriff Gonzalez said this is an ongoing investigation.

KHOU 11 reporter Zack Tawatari is following this story and will have updates throughout the day. You can follow him on his Twitter for the latest details. Also tune into KHOU 11 News at 4 and 5 p.m. for a live update.