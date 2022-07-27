'The loss of any life is awful': No suspects yet in fatal north Macon apartment shooting

Near the entrance of the apartment complex, there are 2 bullet holes in the front window.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb County investigators are trying to find out who fired shots into a group of people in north Macon, killing two people and wounding two others.

Near the entrance of the apartment complex, there are two bullet holes in the front window and early Wednesday morning there was a car with some damage, too.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the crime scene had been cleaned.

On Tuesday evening, Piedmont Macon North went on lockdown, because of a shooting just down the road.

Jayson Stonne was at the hospital with his mom when it happened.

"I didn't realize it was right down the street, but I could tell by the sirens," Stonne said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened around 7:15 on Forest Hill Road.

Here's what we know:

Two people are dead and two others hurt.

They said someone shot at a gathering outside of Waverly Pointe Apartments.

Four people got shot, including three teens.

"There have been way too many kids murdering adults and kids than I can tolerate. I mean, it is sad that it is going around. I mean, what do you do?" Stonne said.

The sheriff's office could not say whether there was more than one shooter; and so far they said they have no suspects and no description of possible shooters.

"We don't believe any of those four were shooting at each other, no," Major Chris Patterson with the Macon Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm just frustrated, because, last year, as everyone knows, we broke the record for homicides with 60. We're well over 30. We are on track to do it again. It's just a matter of how to figure out how to curb the crime," Stonne said.

Macon Violence Prevention Coordinator Jeremy Grissom says they're working with organizations like the Girls & Boys Club of Central Georgia to create mentorship programs with Bibb County's youth.

"I think that you always worry about crime but we’re focused more than worrying we’re focused on the “P,” MVP which stands for Macon Violence Prevention. So we’re not going to worry about what we can’t control. We are going to worry about what we can prevent," Grissom said.

He continued, saying, "Each of and every citizen in this community can provide, whether it be information, whether it be mentorship, whether it be ideas, we take them all, so volunteer to assist these organizations that have stepped up and offered their services."

"The loss of any life is awful," Stonne said.

13WMAZ spoke with other neighbors off camera and they were shocked to hear about the shooting.



They said “it is usually a calm and quiet community.”

Speaking on community safety, Major Patterson said that “We certainly don’t want this going on in our community; and we are doing everything we can do to address it, try to be proactive, do what we can to have people and places and have patrol around that has a high visibility. We are doing everything we can with that; and we certainly don’t want this in our community."

Family members did visit the crime scene for themselves Wednesday morning.

They said they did not know what happened and they did not want to speak with 13WMAZ.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says 26-year-old Roctavia Edwards died at Piedmont Macon North, after last night's shooting.

17-year-old Jayden Ellington died at Atrium Health Navicent.

Jones says another 17-year-old is in critical condition at Atrium, and an 18-year-old is stable.

If you have any information on this case, you can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.