GBI captures fugitive from 4th of July weekend Norcross murder

The 22-year-old Atlanta man was arrested after a brief foot chase in a Forsyth County park, officials said.

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The GBI said Thursday that a 22-year-old Atlanta man has been arrested for the deadly shooting of a man in Norcross during the violent 4th of July weekend.

According to a release, the GBI said that BIlly Galvez was arrested on Tuesday on malice murder and aggravated assault charges, tied to the murder of 35-year-old Alejandro Ramirez of Alpharetta on Sunday morning, July 5, 2020.

The arrest was made with the help of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Unit, they said.

The GBI said Galvez was taken into custody after a brief chase on foot in a Forsyth County park.

When they took Galvez into custody, Jennifer "Jenni" Rodriguez-Cardona was also arrested, they said. She was charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

At about 5 a.m. on July 5, Norcross Police had initially been called to the Fusion Event Hall, located in the 5100 block of Brook Hollow Parkway after receiving a 911 call about shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found Ramirez suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

According to the GBI, their investigation found that at the time, there had been a dispute between Ramirez and Galvez. They said that Galvez went to get a gun from a vehicle, drove through the parking lot and shot Ramirez before driving off.

Billy Galvez, 22, has been arrested on outstanding warrants of Malice Murder & Aggravated Assault for the July murder of Alejandro Ramirez, 35. Jennifer Rodriguez-Cardona was charged w/ Hindering the Apprehension of Punishment of a Criminal.



READ: https://t.co/R5218bUzXc pic.twitter.com/A3YjSgyzUU — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) December 3, 2020

The GBI said that Galvez was booked into the Gwinnett County Jail, while Rodriguez-Cardona was booked into the Forsyth County Jail.

The GBI said they would like to extend their thanks to the Norcross Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, Sandy Springs Police Department, and the Chamblee Police Department for their assistance during the investigation.