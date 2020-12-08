Man accused of shooting 5-year-old neighbor in the head

Police say the shooting wasn't random, but they haven't said anything about possible motives.

WILSON, N.C. — A man is accused of shooting his 5-year-old neighbor in the head in Wilson, North Carolina.

Neighbors say he walked up and fatally shot the young boy at point-blank range, while the child was sitting on his bike. Television station WTVD says police have identified Darius N. Sessoms, 25, as the man who killed Cannon Hinnant, who died Sunday night at a hospital.

Family members told WRAL the shooting happened outside the little boy's father's house, and his two sisters – ages 7 and 8 – watched their sibling get shot.

Sessoms was arrested Monday in Goldsboro after a search by police and U.S. Marshals. He is charged with first-degree murder and has been jailed without bond, according to The Wilson Times.

Detectives have not offered any information about possible motives, but police told WRAL the shooting was not random.

Hinnant's death marks Wilson's seventh homicide of the year. The city had a population just shy of 50,000 in 2018.

