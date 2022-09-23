North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker

The employee's charges include unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance and stalking.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker.

The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made aware of the incident Tuesday. They said Wednesday the employee had been terminated and that "the entire matter was then turned over to the authorities."

The employee's charges include unlawful eavesdropping/surveillance and stalking.

Arrest warrants in the case indicate the employee allegedly installed a small camera in the ceiling of the sleeping area, using it for three weeks before telling his co-worker that "she was being videoed" and he "had evidence of her having fun at work."

The warrant also alleges the employee had a key made to the station to get in and hide the camera when no one would notice. The co-worker and her shift partner later found the camera in the ceiling, and he allegedly admitted installing it when his boss confronted him about it.

The camera was found the night of Sept. 19, and the employee was arrested thereafter.

The warrants outline a harassment campaign that ensued against the co-worker and her husband even after the arrest. The warrants say the employee "became paranoid and requested to meet with the husband privately" even going "as far as sitting outside her husband's employment for hours waiting to meet him."

At one point the husband was called by the employee, who "kept asking if he was alone and wondering who was listening."

Transcare Medical said in its statement that they "took aggressive actions to terminate" the employee once the investigation confirmed the camera was in the sleeping area of the station and he was the person who installed it.