'These boys did not know our daughter, they just knew she was in trouble, and they took action,' the parents of the 14-year-old girl said in a statement.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — The disturbing video of a girl getting assaulted at the North Tonawanda school athletic field is under investigation, and on Saturday, the 14-year old girl's spoke about the incident..

The parents thanked the two young men who stepped in to help her during the attack, which was videotaped and later posted to social media.

In a statement, her parents said, in part:

"As many stood and watched, only two courageous, outstanding young men stepped in to help: Anthony (Swan) and Simon (Griskonis). These boys did not know our daughter, they just knew she was in trouble, and they took action. I can't think of where we might be today had they not stopped this heinous assault on our sweet child."

2 On Your Side spoke with the teens about jumping into action.

"You just do what you gotta do. It’s just something a civil person would do, knowing right from wrong," Swan said.

Griskonis added: "It didn't even look like it was a fight either, more like of an attack. Because she wasn't even hitting them back or saying anything. She was just trying to walk away."

The 14-year-old girl suffered a concussion and bruises, and in a statement, the North Tonawanda Police Department said it is investigating and the offenders will be charged.

Here is the parents' full statement:

“This is the most painful thing I’ve ever had to write... On July 1, 2020, our daughter was the victim of an assault in North Tonawanda. She was attacked and humiliated in front of a dozen other kids by three girls...dragged by her hair, punched and kicked repeatedly in the head as well as having urine poured on her. This whole time, she never once tried to fight...she continually tried to walk away. As many stood and watched, only two courageous, outstanding young men stepped in to help, Anthony and Simon. These boys did not know our daughter, they just knew she was in trouble, and they took action. I can’t think of where we might be today had they not stopped this heinous assault on our sweet child. This being said, we cannot find enough words to praise and thank not only Anthony and Simon, but their parents, for raising young men with such courage, love and just basic human decency...Thank you.

"The way our community has rallied around...the kind words, the gifts, the donations, and all the assurances that she is not alone and is very much loved, has been overwhelming. All the beautiful words of comfort and encouragement have brought a smile to her face. She has loved reading the messages of love and kindness....so again, we thank you all.

"Most of all, it is our fondest wish this horrible and senseless act can turn into a positive for others, not only in our community, but for all these kids who suffer from bullying and attacks every day. Take the example of these young men, and rise above the bullies... show love and kindness, not hate.