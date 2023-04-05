Northside Hospital breaks silence, plans 'Day of Reflection' after shooting at their Midtown facility

The event will be held Friday in remembrance of the victims who were injured in Wednesday's shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Northside Hospital is grieving after a shooting took place at one of its medical facilities in Midtown, killing one person and injuring four others. The shooting happened at their campus located on West Peachtree Street.

The medical facility said they would hold a "Day of Reflection" on Friday. It announced the event on Twitter Thursday. They invite the public to join them "wherever they may be."

It asks the public to "pause and reflect" on the week, the victims and their families.

"We deeply love and support the employees and patients who were directly involved, as well as others impacted in different ways," their press release said.

The hospital also thanked all the agencies that were involved for their quick response. It also extended its gratitude to Grady Memorial Hospital for helping the victims of the shooting.

"Their actions brought comfort and safety to our patients and staff at Northside Medical Midtown," the hospital continued in its statement.

A gunman, later identified as Deion Patterson, opened fire inside the Northside Medical Midtown campus. He allegedly took the life of a CDC employee, Amy St. Pierre, and injured four other people. Atlanta Police first notified the public about the shooting in

After the shooting, police activated a shelter-in-place for the Midtown area. Many businesses in the surrounding areas went on lockdown as police started a search for the suspect. This search would turn into an hours-long manhunt, eventually refocused to the Cobb County area.

Police finally arrested Patterson at 8:00 p.m. Wednesday in Cobb County. The suspect was supposed to appear in court Thursday morning but waived his first appearance court hearing.

Authorities have not released a new court date at this time. Patterson is being charged with murder and four counts of aggravated assault.

The hospital concluded its announcement with the following statement, "Let us hope that this kind of tragedy never happens again - not to us, not to anyone."





We invite you to join Northside colleagues and communities in A Day of Reflection on Friday, May 5, wherever you may be. The Northside Hospital family is grieving. We also are incredibly grateful for law enforcement's courageous response. Read more: https://t.co/QOy4fsLjyr pic.twitter.com/MVBl523PsV — Northside Hospital (@NorthsideHosp) May 4, 2023