WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A 19-year-old Northside High School student was charged Thursday after bringing a gun to school.

According to a release from Warner Robins Police, it happened around 11:30 a.m. when police were called to the school for an ‘unknown problem.’

When they arrived, they were told that a handgun was found in a student’s backpack during an administrative search.

The student was identified as 19-year-old Rodquerrius McGhee.

He was arrested and charged with having a weapon on school grounds and two counts of simple battery.

