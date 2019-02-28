DUBLIN, Ga. — Laurens County investigators are looking into claims of a person pretending to be a police officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, a woman reported she was driving south on Scotland Road on Tuesday when a white car with ‘Dublin Police’ on it got behind her and flipped on its blue lights to initiate a traffic stop.

She called 911 and told them the car followed her for a few minutes before turning.

Investigators say Dublin Police confirmed they did not have a car in that area.

They are asking anyone to report a car that matches the description of an old white Crown Victoria with ‘Dublin Police’ on it in black lettering to call 911.

Additionally, they’re asking anyone who experiences the same thing as the woman to keep driving, but slow down, turn their flashers on and call 911 to verify it is in fact a real police officer.

