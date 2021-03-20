Community members and loved ones remember Elijah Wood as a great man, raise over $30,000 in one day.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — Less than a week before his 24th Birthday, Elijah Wood was shot and killed while working at a RaceTrac gas station.

His sister and brother-in-law created a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral expenses. Explaining that Elijah didn't have insurance.

In one day, the online fundraiser totaled over $30,000. Donations from over 500 people, some leaving memories and condolences for the family.

"I enjoyed our conversations, they made a long ride home a bit easier," one community member said about his interactions with Elijah at RaceTrac.

Many comments included how helpful and willing Elijah was to help others.

"Elijah was a great man. Huge in statue and in heart," his brother-in-law James Lemmonds said.

He went on to detail Elijay's impact on those he met.

"He would go out of his way to check on you...This world has lost a treasure. I wish all could have met Elijah," Lemmonds explained.

The shooting happened Friday morning just before 2 A.M. at the RaceTrac on Macon Highway in Oconee County.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office release a surveillance image of the suspect, but that man has yet to be identified.

"This is a tough day for us. We know Elijah and his family well, in a good way," the sheriff's office said in an online statement. "We didn’t have to look up his father’s address because we already knew where he lives."