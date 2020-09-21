Woman allegedly armed with knife, blow torch killed by deputies in Oconee County

Deputies at the scene tried to render aid. However, the woman died. No law enforcement officers were hurt.

OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who allegedly charged at deputies with a knife was killed Monday morning in Oconee County.

According the Oconee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Creek View Court off of White Oak Drive around 10:17 a.m. to respond to a domestic incident.

"The responding deputies requested additional units and advised that a female on the scene was armed with a knife and a blow torch," the Facebook post from the sheriff's office reads.

The woman allegedly charged at deputies with the knife; they said she was tased and shot.

Authorities said deputies at the scene tried to render aid. However, the woman died.

No deputies were hurt in the shooting. Authorities added that a man who was involved in the domestic incident prior had "minor visible injuries."

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted that they are investigating the incident.

The woman's name has not been released.

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office also said its deputies wear body cameras. They expect video from Monday's shooting to be released as soon as the GBI has had a chance to review it.