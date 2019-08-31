ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE:Midland police say one suspect is in custody as of 4:45 p.m.

ACTIVE SHOOTER REPORTED STAY INDOORS FOR BOTH cities

Police confirm a second shooter is in the areas driving a stolen mail van.

Officials are responding to an active shooter in Odessa.

According to the Department of Public Safety, the shooter is in all Gold Passenger car armed with a rifle and headed from Odessa to Midland.

Midland police said one DPS trooper was injured.

According to Midland police, the shooters were driving from Midland to Odessa on I-20 when they stopped and shot a DPS trooper, before traveling to Odessa.

MPD believes the suspects traveled to Home Depot and switched vehicles to a stolen mail van and a small white Toyota truck.

Several people have been injured including police and civilians. The suspects are reportedly shooting at anyone and everyone.

DPS asks everyone to stay inside

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin issued the following message:

S: Lock Down Lock down in place. Officers are looking for suspect in shooting in the are of UTPB Campus. LOCK DOWN NOW Reply with YES to confirm receipt.