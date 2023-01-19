Doraville police shoot man with machete who tried take patrol vehicle, GBI says

The 41-year-old was sent to the hospital with injuries from the shooting.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to scene after a traffic stop turned into a shooting Thursday, according to Doraville Police Department. One man was hurt.

The shooting happened just before noon at DeKalb Technology Parkway near Chamblee Tucker Road when police tried to conduct a traffic stop on a van. The driver had felony warrants out for his arrest, the GBI said. The incident shut down the intersection for hours.

When officers tried to stop the van, the man rammed into a patrol car while reversing and then pulled forward, according to a GBI statement. Officers tried to box the man in to keep him from leaving.

With a machete in his hands, the 41-year-old left the van and started toward an officer, authorities said.

"He was able to get inside and take control of the patrol car with access to all weapons inside, including a rifle," the GBI statement read. This is when officers shot the man and arrested him.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, authorities said.

GBI agents are now taking over the case. Once complete, the agency's findings will be handed over to the DeKalb County District Attorney's Office to review if anyone will face charges.

This is the eighth shooting involving law enforcement the GBI has been asked to investigate so far this year, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.