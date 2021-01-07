GBI: Suspect who shot officer in face during ambush in Midtown Atlanta identified

29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles of Atlanta was identified as the suspect who was killed during the encounter, GBI said.

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) released the name of the suspect who was killed after he shot an officer in the face during an ambush in Miidtown on Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 1 p.m. in the 700 block of Peachtree Street near the Solace on Peachtree Apartments in the heart of midtown.

29-year-old Joseph Lee Humbles of Atlanta was identified as the suspect who was killed during the encounter, GBI said in a release Thursday morning.

During a press conference on Wednesday, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said two Atlanta Police officers were responding to a "shots fired" call when the encounter happened.

"These officers were ambushed and even with one of the officers being struck, they quickly responded and the courage that was displayed, really I don't have the words to describe," Bottoms said.

Police said that gunfire erupted when officers got out of the elevator on the 8th floor of the building.

"Officers were able to return fire where we believe that one suspect was fatally struck. Officers then were taken downstairs and taken to Grady Hospital," APD Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

Later, authorities said Humbles shot and injured someone shortly before officers arrived. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, GBI said.