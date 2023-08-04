Man shot after fighting with officer, Atlanta police say

It happened near Maddox Park on North Avenue around 3:56 a.m.

ATLANTA — A man was shot following a fight with an Atlanta Police officer early on Saturday evening, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Atlanta Police Department said they were dispatched to 1120 North Avenue, which is the City of Atlanta Public Works office, regarding a crash where someone had hit something at a security booth. GBI said that call came in around 3:56 a.m.

When officers arrived, investigators said a 39-year-old man had crashed his Ford F-250 into a guard shack. As police went to speak with the man, GBI said the driver did not respond. That's when the officer opened the door to the truck, and investigators said the man tried to drive away but couldn't.

During that time, investigators said the officer continued commanding the man to come out. When the driver exited the car, he "immediately attacked the officer, hitting him in the face and head," GBI said. This was when investigators said the officer shot the man.

Both the suspect and officer were taken to Grady Hospital. Atlanta Police said the man was shot twice and undergoing surgery; the officer was not shot but was checked out for injuries relating to the fight.

