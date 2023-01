Miracle Davis is 5'6" and 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the orange jumpsuit and was handcuffed.

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday.

According to a post on the Montezuma Police Department page, the Macon County Sheriff's Office and Montezuma/Oglethorpe Police departments are looking for Miracle Davis.

Davis is 5'6" and 173 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing the orange jumpsuit and was handcuffed in the back.