Police said it happed on Oglethorpe Avenue.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens are looking for a woman who drove a body to a parking lot and walked away.

An Athens-Clarke County Police report states officers were called to 705 Oglethorpe Ave., where a dead man was found inside a blue Chevy single-cab pickup truck.

Officers said they contacted the owner of the truck, who said their cousin had borrowed it the previous day. While police were waiting for the owner of the truck to arrive, they spoke with someone who had video of the truck pulling into the parking lot.

The department said the video showed a woman driving the truck into the parking lot around 11:06 a.m. on July 12. She gets out, police said, and wiped the streaming wheel and door handle with a white cloth; then she walked toward Oglethorpe Ave.

Police said she was wearing a black tank top with a puma on it, black shorts and a brown purse. They also said her hair was pulled up.