Deputies: Man arrested for hitting infant daughter in the face, causing 'severe' bruising

According to an affidavit, the man said he 'snapped' and hit the baby because he was stressed out about money and she wouldn't stop screaming.

OLDSMAR, Fla. — A 24-year-old man from Oldsmar is accused of "seriously" injuring his infant daughter in January, Pinellas County Sheriff's deputies say.

The sheriff's office says the investigation began Jan. 5 when deputies and child protection investigators were called to a home in Oldsmar about allegations of child abuse.

According to an affidavit, the three-month-old baby girl had "severe bruising" across the left side of her face, from the top of her cheekbone down to her chin. She also had bruising on her ear, according to the report.

The baby's injuries were said to be consistent with abusive trauma, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say during their investigation they learned 24-year-old Jourdian Jones had become frustrated with the baby and hit her, causing the bruising to her head.

The affidavit said Jones said the baby had been screaming for about an hour. Jones reportedly told detectives he "snapped" and hit the baby because he was stressed out about money and the baby wouldn't stop screaming.

Jones was arrested Wednesday and charged with child abuse, deputies say.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing.