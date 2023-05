The shooting happened on Wendan Way, off Green Street in Warner Robins.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting in Warner Robins on Monday afternoon, according to Houston County Coroner James Williams.

He says it happened around 12:45 P.M. in the 100 block of Wendan Way, off Green Street.

Williams said the victim died at the scene and Warner Robins Police are investigating the shooting. The victim’s name has not been released.