The Houston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting in Bonaire Wednesday night.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin confirms one man is dead.

It happened around 10 p.m. on the 800 block of Highway 247. Lt. Kent Bankston confirmed the shooting, but would not immediately give more details on the suspect or the victim.

Anyone with information should call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

