One injured after shooting near Bruce Elementary causes lockdown during field day

"Hello, Bruce Parents/Guardians. This is to make you aware the school went into a precautionary lockdown this morning due to gunshots overheard in the neighborhood. All students and staff are safe, but we are remaining in a precautionary lockdown until Campus Police notifies us it is safe to return to normal. A precautionary lockdown means we continue to move about in the building as normal, but remain indoors. We will move K-2 Field Day indoors today. No guests will be allowed indoors to ensure the safety of our students and staff today. We apologize that this means parents will not be allowed to attend Field Day today. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we will continue to keep you updated any time a situation like this occurs. At this time no students will be released until Campus Police notifies the school that it is safe to end the precautionary lockdown."