One injured after shooting near Bruce Elementary causes lockdown during field day

MACON, Ga. — A south Macon elementary school went on lockdown and parents couldn’t attend their annual field day after a shooting nearby.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened this morning near Bruce Elementary School off Houston Avenue.
They say the shooting happened on Ormond Terrace. The sheriff’s office said one person was wounded but the injury is non-life-threatening. The school district says Bruce Elementary went on precautionary lockdown after people heard shots nearby. The lockdown lasted less than an hour.
The following messages were sent out to Bruce parents.
8:40 AM:
"Hello, Bruce Parents/Guardians. This is to make you aware the school went into a precautionary lockdown this morning due to gunshots overheard in the neighborhood. All students and staff are safe, but we are remaining in a precautionary lockdown until Campus Police notifies us it is safe to return to normal. A precautionary lockdown means we continue to move about in the building as normal, but remain indoors. We will move K-2 Field Day indoors today. No guests will be allowed indoors to ensure the safety of our students and staff today. We apologize that this means parents will not be allowed to attend Field Day today. Our top priority is the safety of our students and staff, and we will continue to keep you updated any time a situation like this occurs. At this time no students will be released until Campus Police notifies the school that it is safe to end the precautionary lockdown."
Thank you so much for your support.
9:28 AM:
"Per approval from Campus Police who has been in contact with the Bibb County Sherriff's Department, the precautionary lockdown has been lifted. We will resume normal school activities at this time, but will continue holding our K-2 field day inside and guests will NOT be able to attend. Thank you for your patience and support during this process."