MACON, Ga. — On the one year anniversary of their death, family and friends are still searching for answers after the deaths of Daija Jordan and Keyon Hogan.

On April 25, 2018, the 21-year-old Jordan and 23-year-old Hogan were found shot dead outside of Hogan's home on Bloomfield Drive.

Wilbert Johnson, a former teacher to Jordan, still remembers the positive attitude of his student. "It's not even fair to the world," Johnson said. "We lost a jewel."

A year later, Johnson and family members like Hogan's uncle, Rodney Hogan, are still grasping at straws about what happened the two friends were killed. "I remember him every day," Hogan said. "And the worst part is there's no answers."

It may be that way for awhile. Bibb County Sheriff's Office investigator Dominique Williams said that after initial leads fell through, it's been practically silent in the year since.

"Why is it so silent? Why is it that family members that might know something, the people in the community, the people that know things in the community," Williams said. "Nobody's coming forward and saying anything about it. That's suspicious."

Williams said she believes a community fear may be play a part in no one coming forward. "Fear, retaliation, it could be someone that's very well-known in the community and people are afraid to follow up and speak on that person," Williams said.

Jordan was just one of four people killed in Macon last year that Johnson said he knew personally.

"This is nothing another family should suffer, another parent should experience, or another teacher to go through. We're better than this." Johnson said.

Hogan said he misses his nephew every day. "He was a mentor to me. Without him, I wouldn't be the man that I am," he said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500. Williams said it can be completely anonymous.