A Macon man accused of stealing multiple cases of beer from east Bibb gas stations has finally been caught.

According to a news release, deputies served five warrants on 38-year-old Michael Cornelius around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at his home.

They say the beer thefts happened between Jan. 19 and Feb. 6.:

On Jan. 19, deputies say he went to the Texaco on Ocmulgee East Blvd. and stole 6 cases of Budweiser.

On Jan. 27, deputies say he went to the Circle K on Ocmulgee East Blvd. and stole 3 cases of Budweiser.

On Feb. 3, deputies say he went back to the Texaco on Ocmulgee East Blvd. and stole 10 cases of beer.

On Feb. 6, deputies say he went to the Exxon on Emery Highway and stole 9 cases of Budweiser.

Investigators say they used surveillance footage to identify him and that all those cases of beer cost around $475.

He was also wanted for battery on a peace officer in an incident on Dec. 19 where he got into an argument with Bibb deputies at the Coliseum Hospital ER and bit a deputy’s arm.

He is being held at the Bibb jail on a $3,250 bond.