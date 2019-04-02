SAVANNAH, Ga. — Sixteen of the 46 members of the Ghost Face Gangsters – a violent white supremacist street gang operated inside Georgia’s prison system – have pleaded guilty to their charges.

Indictments were handed down at the end of 2018 and the lead defendant in the case is among the 16 that entered guilty pleas Monday. Also among the 16 is a woman from Laurens County.

David McCloskey, 47, of Augusta, Ga., the lead defendant in the case, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine; Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine; and to Drug User in Possession of a Firearm. He faces not less than 10 years to life in federal prison.

Daniel Fleming, 32, of Savannah, Ga., pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of Firearm. He faces up to 10 years in prison. However, if he is deemed by the court to be an Armed Career Criminal, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years up to life.

Christine Loggins, 43, of Rockledge, Ga., pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. She faces up to 20 years.

Devon Aines, 32, of Garden City, Ga., pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. He faces up to 20 years.

Miranda Burnsed, 32, of Pembroke, Ga., pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine. She faces up to 20 years.

Avery Wiggins, 43, of Guyton, Ga., pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine. She faces up to 20 years.

Maurice L. Graham, a/k/a “Moe,” 45, of Savannah, Ga., pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine, Possession of Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, and Possession and Concealment of Counterfeit Obligations. He faces up to 20 years in prison. However, if he is deemed by the court to be an Armed Career Criminal, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years up to life.

Jessie Hurt, 40, of Ellabell, Ga, pleaded guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He faces at least 5 years up to life.

Raymond Warren, 47, of Ellabell, Ga, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to 24 months of imprisonment.

Ryan Smiley, 35, of Savannah, Ga, pleaded guilty to Felon in Possession of a Firearm. He was sentenced to 27 months.

Darren Driggers, 26, of Bloomingdale, Ga, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. He faces up to 20 years in prison. However, if he is deemed by the court to be an Armed Career Criminal, he could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years up to life.

Elizabeth Kitchens, 37, of Tybee Island, Ga, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. She faces up to 20 years in prison. However, if she is deemed by the court to be an Armed Career Criminal, she could be sentenced to a minimum of 15 years up to life.

Crystal Wilson, 36, of Bloomingdale, Ga, pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute a Quantity of Methamphetamine. She faces up to 20 years.

The indictments alleged the drug trafficking conspiracy began in South Georgia in 2015 and sought to ‘promote a climate of fear.’

The Department of Justice says the operation represents one of the largest take downs of Ghost Face Gangsters associates to date.