Video: Orlando police officer drives off after deputy pulls him over for speeding

The officer was relieved of duty after a video showed him leaving a traffic stop after getting pulled over for speeding.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orlando police officer has been dismissed from his position after video showed him driving off after being pulled over for speeding in Seminole County, local media outlets report.

WESH-TV explains the officer, Alexander Shaouni, is accused of driving nearly 40 mph over the speed limit in a marked patrol SUV. He reportedly was going at least 80 mph in a 45-mph zone down Florida Avenue.

Body camera footage shows Shaouni arguing with the Seminole County deputy who pulled him over, allegedly refusing to hand over his driver's license before driving away, the TV station reported.

“What? I am going into work my man, why are you trying to pull me over as I’m going into work?” Shaouni asks in the video. The deputy then replied, "Because you’re going 80 in a 45."

The deputy initially had to speed to catch up with the SUV, WKMG-TV reports. Even after putting on their lights and sirens, the officer didn't pull over – it reportedly wasn't until the deputy stopped in front of the car he stopped.

The Orlando Police Department reportedly said Shaouni was "relieved of duty" while the sheriff's office and police department investigate the incident.

A statement from the police department sent to WESH says:

"The Orlando Police Department was notified by the Seminole County Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 9th that OPD Officer Alexander Shaouni was involved in an incident that occurred in Seminole County that resulted in criminal charges.

"Officer Shaouni has been relieved of duty pending the Seminole County Sheriff's criminal investigation and OPD's Internal Affairs investigation."