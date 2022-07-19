Police tweeted out photos of the jewelry found on the woman in hopes of identifying her.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a woman found dead on the side of the road back in June.

A witness told the agency on June 20 that they saw a man dragging a woman to an area before leaving her on the side of the road off of Roberto Clemente Boulevard, a flyer from the police department explains. The unknown woman is believed to be Hispanic and possibly in her 30s.

Police uploaded a composite sketch of the woman to Twitter, along with photos of the jewelry found on her body. Back in June, the department also announced a reward of up to $5,000 being offered for information on the case.

No details of the man seen dragging the woman's body have been released.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.