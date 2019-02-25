SAVANNAH, Ga. — A shipment of fresh pineapples seized at the Port of Savannah contained over 1,000 pounds of cocaine valued at over $19 million, according to a news release from Customs and Border Protection. The shipment of pineapples originated in Cartagena, Columbia, according to officials.

“This was an outstanding interception of narcotics by our CBP officers, said Lisa Beth Brown, Savannah’s area port director for Customs and Border Protection. “This seizure is a positive enforcement action against drug smuggling organizations and highlights the important work our officers do every day to stop illegal activity at our borders and ports of entry.”

The cocaine was discovered during a physical inspection of the pineapple shipment, which arrived at the Port of Savannah in November 2018. The drugs were hidden in 450 packages found among the pineapples. The cocaine had an estimated street value of $19,114,940 and the seizure is still under investigation, according to officials.

Customs and Border Protection officers at the Savannah Seaport seized over 1,000 pounds of cocaine in Nov. 2018, according to officials.

Customs and Border Protection officials regularly screen international passengers and cargo for narcotics, weapons and other illegal items. On an average day, according to Homeland Security, officials seize over 5,000 pounds of drugs nationwide.

