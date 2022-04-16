Hawk family friend puts oversized sympathy card outside Lock, Stock and Barrel gun store

The organizer will give the card to the Hawk family once it's filled with messages.

GRANTVILLE, Ga. — A man who knows one of the victims murdered inside a Coweta County shooting range and store placed an oversized card outside the shop Saturday for the community to sign.

Mike Menese knew Tommy Hawk, who owned Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting Range in Grantville. Tommy, along with his wife Evelyn and their teenage grandson Luke, was shot and killed during a robbery at the store last week.

On Friday, police announced the arrest of 21-year-old Jacob Muse in connection to the shooting.

“I think it’s important to show support anytime something like this happens for the family and the people who knew them to know that they’re not alone, that they have a good support system, that they’re loved and cared for," Mike Menese said.

Menese plans to give the oversized card to the Hawk family once it's filled up with signatures.

The Grantville Police Department responded to a 911 call from Coweta County Coroner Tommy Richard Hawk, Jr. at 8:08 p.m. on Friday, April 8. Tommy Sr., Evelyn and Alexander were found shot to death inside the Lock, Stock and Barrel Shooting Range located at 514 Bohannon Road. Tommy Sr. and Evelyn owned the gun range where they were killed. Alexander, their grandson and son to Richard Hawk Jr., was working in the store that day. He was 17 years old, the GBI said.

The GBI said the suspect who shot and killed the three family members left the gun range with a cache of stolen firearms.

EXCLUSIVE: I spoke with the man who put out this oversized card just hours ago so the Coweta County community can write messages to the Hawk family after a triple murder at the family's gun range & store last week. Police announced an arrest last night. @11AliveNews pic.twitter.com/n9RIeIYTRf — Dawn White (@DawnWhiteNews) April 16, 2022

