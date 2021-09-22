Prosecutors say he also set up a secret cell phone camera to record in the school's faculty bathroom.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A high school janitor was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for secretly filming students in the girl's bathroom, the Department of Justice said.

Derremy Jerrell Walker, 31, of Sanford was found guilty on June 29 for two counts of using, or attempting to use, children to produce sexually explicit videos.

If he's released, he'll after to register as a sex offender and be supervised for the rest of his life.

Walker was a contracted janitor at Oviedo High School in November 2019 when the DOJ says two teen girls found a cell phone hidden under the sink in a student bathroom stall.

The girls took the phone to school administrators, who called police.

Investigators say he also set up a secret cell phone camera to record in the school's faculty bathroom earlier that month as well.

“Mr. Walker did more than just produce horror; he stole the innocence and trust of these young victims," FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson wrote in the news release.

"We are pleased with the sentence handed down in this case and will continue efforts to protect the children in our communities from sexual exploitation and abuse," he added.