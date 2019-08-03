BERRIEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of keeping almost 700 dogs in terrible conditions now sits in a south Georgia jail.

Authorities arrested Reason Craig Gray, Thursday, after the Nashville, Tennessee man, already in trouble for keeping hundreds of dogs in deplorable conditions, was found to have brought 85 more dogs back to his property.

Sheriff's deputies believe the 58-year-old may have moved them - perhaps even while animal control was rescuing the other dogs - and snuck them back days later.

At this time, Gray is facing numerous animal cruelty and obstruction charges. However, the Berrien County Sheriff's Office said there's no way to know how many additional charges they anticipate filing against Gray - due to the sheer number of animals rescued.

Authorities rescued 630 dogs from Gray's property in south Georgia over the weekend. Officials said the dogs were part of "an extreme hoarding puppy mill case."

"These dogs have been living in crates their whole lives- one tiny crate stacked on top of another. They’re matted, covered in feces and have never been held or walked," the organization said in a Facebook post.

Tim Hill of the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County said that the dogs were in kennels that were stacked on each other. The dogs appeared to have been fed, and had water.

Rescue groups across the state joined forces to help the animals. The dogs will be eventually available for adoption, Hill said. For more information, contact the Atlanta Humane Society

