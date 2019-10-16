MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies are investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Papa John's Pizza on Hartley Bridge Road.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 10 p.m., a man with a gun came into the restaurant and demanded money. After getting an unknown amount of cash, he ran away.

No one was hurt.

If you have any information on this case, you call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

RELATED: Cordele man in critical condition after shooting

RELATED: Perry bank robbery suspect found in Louisiana

RELATED: Montgomery County deputy injured during football game with Wheeler County

RELATED: Third suspect in custody for Cordele armed robbery

RELATED: Houston County man charged with two more 2018 murders

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.