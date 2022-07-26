Body found in Hall County identified as young Ecuadorian woman

Deputies found Sarai Llanos Gomez's body last month in a wooded area.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies have identified a body that was found last month in Flowery Branch as a young woman from Ecuador.

On Tuesday, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said her name is Sarai Llanos Gomez, 19. The office said they've contacted her family.

Her body was found on Paradise Point Road on June 20; investigators said they determined later that Gomez was a victim of murder. They released a sketch on June 30 with the hopes that someone from the public would be able to identify her. At the same time, they also released a sketch of a person of interest in the case.

The sheriff's office also provided photos of a vehicle of interest and a video of a man walking through the wooded area where the body was later found.