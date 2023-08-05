Officer arrested on child molestation charges in Gwinnett County, officials say

The Gwinnett County Police Department said one of its officers, Patrick Ventura, was taken into custody on child molestation charges among others.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A 28-year-old police officer in Gwinnett County was arrested on child molestation charges on Saturday, according to officials in a release.

The Gwinnett County Police Department said one of its officers, Patrick Ventura, was taken into custody on two counts of child molestation, one count of sexual battery against a child under 16, and one count of violation of oath of office.

An investigation began in July; the police department said it noticed "inconsistencies in the patrol activities of Ofc. Patrick Ventura." The police department reports that its special victims unit was called in because of allegations of Ventura being involved with a teen girl under 16.

Officers said Ventura is being held at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond. The police department added that he was hired in October 2020 and graduated from the academy in Spring 2021.