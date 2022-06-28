Paulding County mother facing malice murder, arson charges following house fire

The sheriff's office said seven children were inside the house on Woodwind Drive when Darlene Brister began attacking the children.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities have filed and upgraded charges against a Paulding County mother accused of attacking her children and setting their home on fire.

On Tuesday, the Paulding County Sheriff's Office said Darlene Brister is now facing an arson charge and three counts of malice murder in connection with a house fire last week. She faced a judge Monday on the murder charges.

The sheriff's office said seven children were inside the house on Woodwind Drive when Brister began attacking the children Friday. A 9-month-old baby was killed, along with a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. Two older children were also hurt but survived, authorities said.

Her husband, Ricky Brister, told 11Alive over the weekend his wife was battling mental health issues. And while he’s grieving the loss of their children, he’s still concerned about his wife and her well-being.

Ricky said their 9-year-old son is still in the hospital but is expected to survive.

His wife is expected to be back in court on Wednesday to face the additional charges.