Peach County woman wanted for identity theft, theft by taking arrested in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A 44-year-old Peach County woman was arrested in Macon Wednesday on outstanding warrants out of Crawford County.
According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the woman is charged with four counts of theft by taking, three counts of identity theft, and two counts financial card transaction fraud. She was also wanted for an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Houston County.
The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office requested the GBI investigate a suspected theft involving an elderly victim in Crawford County in December 2022.
The woman is currently being held at the Bibb County jail and will be taken to the Crawford County jail.